Critically Thinking About Select Societal Issues

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John Shanahan's avatar
John Shanahan
Oct 8

John Droz and his select authors can be relied on to present very difficult topics with objectivity, clarity and simplicity.

We should never simply accept the proclamations of powerful manipulators, overnight-trillionaires, etc. on what is "best" for the world.

This article by Madeleine Armstrong, promoted by John Droz, is an excellent evaluation and caution about an incredibly vague topic, "Artificial Intelligence!"

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Nadia Nichols's avatar
Nadia Nichols
Oct 8

Since mass consensus is molded mostly by our educational systems and by mass media, this bodes ill for our future if a handful of huge, 100% left leaning AI companies rule the roost by utilizing the government to backstop them. Trump understands this, hence his push to proceed "full speed ahead and damn the torpedoes!" Critical thinking is more important than ever, and is, quite frankly, critical to our survival.

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