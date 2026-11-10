I’m a fan of Sophie Cunningham and (thanks to her) I’m sharing this interesting quote from Andy Frisella:
“One of the strangest things about our culture is how much faith we’ve placed in elections to change our lives and how little faith we’ve placed in our own ability to do the same.
People will spend months arguing about who should lead the country while spending zero time considering how they could better lead themselves … and THAT is a much bigger problem than most people realize."
I think that is EXCELLENT advice!
In addition to that, I believe that something else is needed regarding our political environment. Here is my edited additional version of the above…
One of the strangest things about our culture is how much faith we’ve placed in elections — with almost zero verification of their accuracy.
For example, despite the overwhelming evidence of election corruption (e.g., see here for a tiny sample), there are still zero States that have a meaningful post-election audit — even on a sample basis! Essentially, their idea of a post-election audit is to recheck the math!
Believe me, anti-American forces are VERY aware that the bank vault is not only open, but is unattended. That is a MUCH BIGGER problem than most people realize. {Pix link.}
A Simple Comparison
An accurate analogy is that we all submit an annual 1040 tax form to the IRS. These forms are ALL audited. As a minimum, ALL are double-checked for basic accuracy of what was submitted (e.g., does the income you are reporting as bank interest match the income the bank says that they gave you).
Further, a sample of returns go through MUCH more scrutiny. For example, in some cases, citizens must come to the IRS office and bring documentation of every income and expense item that the IRS asks them for. EVERY item.
Now let’s say that Democrats decide that the government should be more empathetic to hard-working residents (not just citizens). To demonstrate this, they stop all double-check audits. Instead, the IRS simply verifies that whatever numbers are submitted mathematically add up. No longer will there be any verification that the amounts on the 1040 are accurate and complete.
Critical Thinking test question: In that scenario, how accurate would 1040s be?
That is essentially the current situation regarding States’ post-election verification of accuracy (i.e., audits). There is a lot of activity, noise, and bluster, but very little of anything amounting to real substance.
What is a Meaningful Post-election Audit?
My team of experts wrote it (and publicized it) more than five (5) years ago.
Since then: crickets.
The reasons States have given for not doing a meaningful post-election audit are stunning. Most of them say something along the lines of: “we don’t have sufficient evidence that such an audit (even on a sample basis) is needed.”
Considering the EXTREME importance of having accurate elections, AND the very large amount of election corruption evidence in the last few years, AND that at least a SAMPLE post-election audit would be simple and inexpensive, this position of our “representatives” is beyond comprehension.
The Bottom Line
Regretfully, we live in a world where evil and incompetence are in a major battle as to which is the superior influence of mankind.
Good people should be taking reasonable precautions (e.g., seeing that K-12 education is not corrupting our children, auditing election results, etc.).
Not to do this makes us culpable for the dark side winning out!
PS — US Government Website: Report voter fraud.
This is good, interesting commentary on the recent elections.
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John et al,
This is a summary I had AI put together from Jeff Childer’s Coffee and Covid substack from three days last week. These are just a few examples of the improbable wins this past election that warrant scrutiny (audits). Additionally a link to the must-read article by Chris Gleason - an election integrity investigator - who highlights how little the DOJ did to combat election fraud under Harmeet Dhillon. Very unfortunate. https://immutabletruthelections.substack.com/p/harmeet-dhillon-took-my-5000-knitted?r=racpu&utm_medium=ios
Unusual Election Results — November 2026
Condensed from the original commentary; claims not independently verified.
1. Charles Glover (D) — South Carolina
Reportedly spent $0 campaigning, with little campaign activity or detailed policy platform.
Defeated the incumbent Republican council chairman by 479 votes.
2. LaKesha Womack (D) — North Carolina
Defeated a prominent Republican incumbent in a Trump +15 district, where he had previously won by 65,000 votes.
Raised just $56,000 versus his $1.9 million (34-to-1 disadvantage), reportedly while facing a pending felony charge.
3. Victoria Broderick (D) — Tennessee
A Trans man Defeated an eight-term Republican incumbent after reportedly losing to him by 43 percentage points in 2024.
Raised less than $100,000, received little national party support, and won by 280 votes.
4. Leticia Gutierrez (D) — Texas
Won by approximately 15 percentage points in a district reportedly drawn to favor Trump by nearly 20 points.
First-time candidate who raised $150,000 versus her opponent's $2 million-plus.
5. Eric Armstrong (D) — Iowa
Suspended his campaign two months before Election Day because of health concerns but still won by 865 votes.
Defeated an actively campaigning Republican with more than three times the financial support in a Trump-won district. Received approximately 1,200 more Democratic votes than the party's 2022 candidate.
6. Ericka Lomack (D) — Texas
Suspended her campaign before early voting, reportedly following disclosure of a prior federal felony conviction, yet won two elections for the same seat.
Raised less than $8,000 versus her opponent's $600,650 (75-to-1 disadvantage).
Won in a Trump +19 district, receiving 2,719 more votes than Harris did in 2024.
7. Gina Hinojosa (D) — Texas
Reportedly defeated longtime Governor Greg Abbott despite being outspent $281 million to $37 million.
Democratic gubernatorial votes reportedly surged by 1.68 million over 2022, an increase the commentary describes as unprecedented.
The concern isn't one unexpected upset. It's the reported concentration of victories involving candidates who stopped campaigning, enormous financial disadvantages, historically Republican districts, and dramatic changes in voting patterns—all favoring Democrats in the same election cycle.
So, states trade in circular logic. They see no reason to perform a true audit because they see no substantive cheating, but can't see the substantive cheating without the audit.