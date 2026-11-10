Critically Thinking About Select Societal Issues

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Jo Highet's avatar
Jo Highet
6hEdited

John et al,

This is a summary I had AI put together from Jeff Childer’s Coffee and Covid substack from three days last week. These are just a few examples of the improbable wins this past election that warrant scrutiny (audits).  Additionally a link to the must-read article by Chris Gleason - an election integrity investigator - who highlights how little the DOJ did to combat election fraud under Harmeet Dhillon. Very unfortunate. https://immutabletruthelections.substack.com/p/harmeet-dhillon-took-my-5000-knitted?r=racpu&utm_medium=ios

Unusual Election Results — November 2026

Condensed from the original commentary; claims not independently verified.

1. Charles Glover (D) — South Carolina

Reportedly spent $0 campaigning, with little campaign activity or detailed policy platform.

Defeated the incumbent Republican council chairman by 479 votes.

2. LaKesha Womack (D) — North Carolina

Defeated a prominent Republican incumbent in a Trump +15 district, where he had previously won by 65,000 votes.

Raised just $56,000 versus his $1.9 million (34-to-1 disadvantage), reportedly while facing a pending felony charge.

3. Victoria Broderick (D) — Tennessee

A Trans man Defeated an eight-term Republican incumbent after reportedly losing to him by 43 percentage points in 2024.

Raised less than $100,000, received little national party support, and won by 280 votes.

4. Leticia Gutierrez (D) — Texas

Won by approximately 15 percentage points in a district reportedly drawn to favor Trump by nearly 20 points.

First-time candidate who raised $150,000 versus her opponent's $2 million-plus.

5. Eric Armstrong (D) — Iowa

Suspended his campaign two months before Election Day because of health concerns but still won by 865 votes.

Defeated an actively campaigning Republican with more than three times the financial support in a Trump-won district. Received approximately 1,200 more Democratic votes than the party's 2022 candidate.

6. Ericka Lomack (D) — Texas

Suspended her campaign before early voting, reportedly following disclosure of a prior federal felony conviction, yet won two elections for the same seat.

Raised less than $8,000 versus her opponent's $600,650 (75-to-1 disadvantage).

Won in a Trump +19 district, receiving 2,719 more votes than Harris did in 2024.

7. Gina Hinojosa (D) — Texas

Reportedly defeated longtime Governor Greg Abbott despite being outspent $281 million to $37 million.

Democratic gubernatorial votes reportedly surged by 1.68 million over 2022, an increase the commentary describes as unprecedented.

The concern isn't one unexpected upset. It's the reported concentration of victories involving candidates who stopped campaigning, enormous financial disadvantages, historically Republican districts, and dramatic changes in voting patterns—all favoring Democrats in the same election cycle.

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TruthMonster - by John Anthony's avatar
TruthMonster - by John Anthony
6h

So, states trade in circular logic. They see no reason to perform a true audit because they see no substantive cheating, but can't see the substantive cheating without the audit.

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