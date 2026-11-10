I’m a fan of Sophie Cunningham and (thanks to her) I’m sharing this interesting quote from Andy Frisella:

“One of the strangest things about our culture is how much faith we’ve placed in elections to change our lives and how little faith we’ve placed in our own ability to do the same. People will spend months arguing about who should lead the country while spending zero time considering how they could better lead themselves … and THAT is a much bigger problem than most people realize."

I think that is EXCELLENT advice!

In addition to that, I believe that something else is needed regarding our political environment. Here is my edited additional version of the above…

One of the strangest things about our culture is how much faith we’ve placed in elections — with almost zero verification of their accuracy. For example, despite the overwhelming evidence of election corruption (e.g., see here for a tiny sample), there are still zero States that have a meaningful post-election audit — even on a sample basis! Essentially, their idea of a post-election audit is to recheck the math!

Believe me, anti-American forces are VERY aware that the bank vault is not only open, but is unattended. That is a MUCH BIGGER problem than most people realize. {Pix link.}

A Simple Comparison

An accurate analogy is that we all submit an annual 1040 tax form to the IRS. These forms are ALL audited. As a minimum, ALL are double-checked for basic accuracy of what was submitted (e.g., does the income you are reporting as bank interest match the income the bank says that they gave you).

Further, a sample of returns go through MUCH more scrutiny. For example, in some cases, citizens must come to the IRS office and bring documentation of every income and expense item that the IRS asks them for. EVERY item.

Now let’s say that Democrats decide that the government should be more empathetic to hard-working residents (not just citizens). To demonstrate this, they stop all double-check audits. Instead, the IRS simply verifies that whatever numbers are submitted mathematically add up. No longer will there be any verification that the amounts on the 1040 are accurate and complete.

Critical Thinking test question: In that scenario, how accurate would 1040s be?

That is essentially the current situation regarding States’ post-election verification of accuracy (i.e., audits). There is a lot of activity, noise, and bluster, but very little of anything amounting to real substance.

What is a Meaningful Post-election Audit?

My team of experts wrote it (and publicized it) more than five (5) years ago.

Since then: crickets.

The reasons States have given for not doing a meaningful post-election audit are stunning. Most of them say something along the lines of: “we don’t have sufficient evidence that such an audit (even on a sample basis) is needed.”

Considering the EXTREME importance of having accurate elections, AND the very large amount of election corruption evidence in the last few years, AND that at least a SAMPLE post-election audit would be simple and inexpensive, this position of our “representatives” is beyond comprehension.

The Bottom Line

Regretfully, we live in a world where evil and incompetence are in a major battle as to which is the superior influence of mankind.

Good people should be taking reasonable precautions (e.g., seeing that K-12 education is not corrupting our children, auditing election results, etc.).

Not to do this makes us culpable for the dark side winning out!

PS — US Government Website: Report voter fraud.

This is good, interesting commentary on the recent elections.

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