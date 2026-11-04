Maybe last night’s election results will wake up enough people to do more than just complain: e.g., to actually take meaningful ACTION.

For several years now I have been playing the role of Paul Revere. In response, a few have shouted out support, but most have chosen to just roll over and go back to sleep. Almost none have gotten up to take meaningful ACTION.

The plan to take down America is no secret.

It is to dumb down our 50 million K-12 children and to remove all traces of Critical Thinking from them. That’s it!

Our anti-American opponents have great patience in executing this long-term strategy. Because it is a multi-year campaign, most people are either oblivious to what is going on, or skeptical that it will work. WAKE UP!

Essentially EVERYTHING bad that is transpiring is directly due to what is going on in our K-12 education system. A lot of people complain, but only a tiny number of citizens are willing to do something meaningful about it.

The objective of America’s enemies is to see to it that U.S. voting citizens are so mindless — and have such short memories — that they will voluntarily vote against their own best interests!

I don’t know what other evidence you need, but for citizens to vote for socialists due to temporarily high gasoline prices is insanity defined.

I encourage you to read more carefully what I wrote a few weeks ago. Make SURE that you attentively watch that 5-minute video, as it says it well.

A bit of hope

I know that there are many good people out there.

They need to fully appreciate that we are literally in a war — WW III. Yes, I also spelled this out before. Again, the result was bluster, not ACTION.

Despite all the evidence here, I remain an optimist. One positive take on this fiasco is that maybe — just maybe — some of the coming absurdities will wake up enough voters so that a big correction happens in 2028.

Your call…

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PS: Pictures were designed by John and drawn by ChatGPT.

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