Critically Thinking About Select Societal Issues

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Martin McCarthy's avatar
Martin McCarthy
20h

The democrats Great Society broke down the family and made them dependent on the government. Then the schools were dumbed down. And now…..

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Linda's avatar
Linda
16h

Apparently, people look forward to shouting "Allah Akbar" if it means lower gas prices.

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