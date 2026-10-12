Critically Thinking About Select Societal Issues

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Crash Pile's avatar
Crash Pile
Oct 14

“The goal is to create teams where people genuinely see problems differently and are willing to challenge one another’s assumptions.” Team members that realize they are on the team primarily based on demographic factors are not likely to challenge another’s assumptions. To do so would invite charges of discrimination, phobias, etc. The demographic and intersectional hierarchy works to limit challenges.

Reply
Share
1 reply by John Droz
William Lynch's avatar
William Lynch
Oct 12

A “problem” cannot really be addressed until it is defined. And it cannot be “defined” by opinions. And a real problem defines itself. And it cannot be best resolved by allowing all multiple opinions to be expressed. The “Let’s throw all our ideas on the wall” approach is a disaster. A committee of two to six is almost always better than a committee of 12. What is needed is a diversity of skill sets. What is needed is the overwhelming desire to solve the problem, and the ability of the entire committee to listen and to learn and to appreciate good questions about one's own expressed opinion. Some companies have hot discussions about ideas without inserting any personal inferences; those companies thrive. The final observations of a ragged committee must be resolved by a single, wise boss.

My best experience as a supervisor was with a group of ten PhD’s, each with a different tag end to their PhD. (And incidentally, they had different ages, and multiple ethnic backgrounds.) The problem was the development of a new manufacturing process for an advanced circuit. Everyone needed the skills of some of the others, and appreciated the skills of all others. It was a delight to be the “manager." ... Bill Lynch .... Bandglynch@gmail.com

Reply
Share
1 reply by John Droz
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 John Droz, jr. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture