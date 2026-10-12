I’m reposting a fine op-ed that appeared in our local paper (with minor edits).

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A quiet but significant shift is underway in corporate America. A large majority of Fortune 500 companies have stepped back from formal DEI programs in recent years. Many will not return, not because they oppose diversity, but because they’ve realized that the current framework of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) is itself inherently discriminatory.

Recent diversity efforts have focused almost exclusively on race, gender, and ethnicity. While these characteristics matter, they have proven too narrow. Research has consistently shown that teams balanced by race and gender often produce results virtually indistinguishable from less diverse teams when the individuals share similar ages, education, socio-economic backgrounds, and cultural experiences. In short, surface-level diversity frequently fails to deliver meaningful differences in how people think and solve problems.

The real power of diversity lies in something much harder to measure but far more valuable: diversity of thought, personality, perspective, spiritual beliefs, and problem-solving style.

When everyone in the room sees the world through a similar lens — even if they look different — true innovation suffers. Companies that limit their definition of diversity to demographic checkboxes often end up with people who think remarkably alike. That’s not diversity. That’s conformity wearing different faces.

Real diversity challenges assumptions. It brings together people who approach problems differently, question conventional wisdom, and offer competing ideas. This kind of cognitive diversity is what actually drives better decisions, creativity, and adaptability in a global marketplace.

The same pattern is now visible at the local level. In Apex, North Carolina, town officials reported that people of color on staff rose from 6% to 23% in roughly a year, while 45% of leadership roles were held by women. During the same period, the town’s workforce expanded from about 368 employees to between 647 and 762. Meanwhile, the resident population grew from roughly 47,000 to 80,000±, and the White non-Hispanic share of residents fell from about 76% to about 67%, with Asian residents rising sharply. The demographic composition of the workforce shifted faster than the community it serves, yet there is no public evidence that this produced better decisions, stronger services, or more innovative problem-solving.

Organizations serious about real diversity should follow four practical steps:

First, measure not just demographics but prevailing attitudes, assumptions, and barriers to different thinking styles. Second, define clear goals for what broader diversity should achieve. Third, change hiring and promotion practices to actively seek people with different personalities and approaches rather than hiring clones of those already in the organization, including not hiring people that are radically different from the ones they are replacing. And fourth, measure results based on actual business outcomes, not just representation numbers.

This broader view of diversity does not replace concern for race and gender. It expands it. The goal is to create teams where people genuinely see problems differently and are willing to challenge one another’s assumptions. That is the environment where real innovation happens.

Corporate America is at an inflection point. The more recent model of diversity driven by DEI no longer works. The companies that will thrive in the coming decade are those willing to pursue a more honest and ambitious form of diversity: diversity of thought.

Leaders who understand this distinction and act on it will build stronger, more innovative, and more adaptable organizations. Those who don’t will continue to chase demographic targets while wondering why their results remain mediocre.

In recent news, Nike is an obvious example of “failing up” by making their diversity numbers while simultaneously losing record profits to the point of being removed from S&P 100.

The choice is no longer between diversity and merit. The real choice is between superficial diversity that checks boxes and meaningful diversity that delivers results.

Stephen Xavier is a business consultant and executive coach who has worked with America’s Fortune 500 corporations for nearly two decades. He has been widely published and his media credits include The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, Los Angeles Times, Financial Times, and Forbes.

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