All of a sudden, with a new administration, there is a lot of interest in seeing classified files about the assassination of John F Kennedy (JFK) — like here.

In that light, I thought it would be interesting to see again some fascinating parallels between the Kennedy and Lincoln assassinations. This is only a 2-minute video, so take a look…

You decide whether these are all coincidences — or connected!

Maybe when we get to see more classified files, that this will be answered…

Here is other information from this scientist that you might find interesting:

