Critically Thinking About Select Societal Issues

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Martin Droz
Jan 11, 2023

Quite the topic.

Most would have some difficulty in communicating their understanding of relationships.

Good that you got past that.

To me relationships are a bit simpler than that.

There is only one "Love" and that comes from our Creator.

When I channel that, my relationships are perfect.

I don't distinguish who I channel that to.

I have no expectations from others, as my completeness comes from the Source.

Any animosity, blame or "hurt feelings" are simply blockages from the Peace of Mind that comes from doing what you know is Right.

It's a great topic, for our relationships illuminate our connection with the universe.

"Love those as I have Loved you" it has never not worked.

Martin Droz

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