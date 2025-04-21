Writing this, I’m audaciously stepping into the area of expertise of my friend John Rosemond.

John has made a career out of giving parenting advice. At one point, he had a weekly column in a few hundred US newspapers. See his excellent books here. He has also given hundreds of popular parenting talks all over the country. I’m sure that he will share his wisdom in the comments below.

Triggering Life-Changing Thoughts —

Let’s say that when cleaning their attic, two parents came across a Genie.

After getting introduced, the Genie said that he ordinarily grants three wishes, but since there are two of you (and he feels generous), today he’ll grant four! His offer is that he will grant their wishes for four (4) outcomes for their six-year-old child by the time they turn 18.

What would the parents ask for?

The first parent gave this some thought and said that they wanted their child to be:

a) Healthy b) Happy, c) Straight A student, and d) Successful in some sport.

The second parent could see some merit in their partner’s thoughts, so decided to build on them. After some joint critical thinking and discussion, they both agreed that their final answer was for their child to be:

Regarding the first parent’s original thoughts, they mutually agreed that if their child has these four things, it will also be almost guaranteed that they will be a happy, well-performing student, with success in some sport!

Note that their answer said nothing about them being best friends with their child, which is a very common major parenting mistake. The parents’ job is to see that their child turns into an adult with the above attributes — not to be their BFO. Interestingly (as explained here), being your child’s best friend and a proper parent are frequently in direct conflict. If parenting is successful, the new adult will have a superior chance of being a happy, productive person. That is the ultimate parental reward.

What would YOU say if you had that opportunity?

The two main points of this fantasy exercise are that parents should:

1 - Have very specific goals regarding what they will call successful child rearing (ideally in writing to minimize misunderstandings), and 2 - Then decide whether their K-12 schooling is an asset or liability regarding each of their goals. (Where it is not, they need to fix that!)

To answer #1, parents need to take a major step back and resolve what their goals are for themselves!

Whether we think about it or not, there will be a day of reckoning for every one of us. It’s up to each of us to decide what will happen at that time, and then live appropriately. My view is that when we cash our chips in, there will be a final balancing of our account. What will be the assets and liabilities listed on that ledger? Most importantly, what will be the Net?

The Bottom Line —

My perspective is that these are the two most important life goals:

1) Have a successful life — i.e., finish with a net asset ledger, and 2) Assist others to end up with a net asset ledger.

These “others” can be:

a) Members of your original family (e.g., a sibling), b) Spouse c) Child d) Relatives e) Friends or acquaintances f) Other associates (e.g., readers of this Substack)

———————————————————————————————————————

Some other interesting articles about child-rearing:

Here is other information from this scientist that you might find interesting:

I am now offering incentives for you to sign up new subscribers! I also consider reader submissions on Critical Thinking on my topics of interest. Check out the Archives of this Critical Thinking substack. WiseEnergy.org: discusses the Science (or lack thereof) behind our energy options. C19Science.info: covers the lack of genuine Science behind our COVID-19 policies. Election-Integrity.info: multiple major reports on the election integrity issue. Media Balance Newsletter: a free, twice-a-month newsletter that covers what the mainstream media does not do, on issues from COVID to climate, elections to education, renewables to religion, etc. Here are the Newsletter’s 2025 Archives. Please send me an email to get your free copy. When emailing me, please make sure to include your full name and the state where you live. (Of course, you can cancel the Media Balance Newsletter at any time - but why would you?

Leave a comment

Share

Thanks for reading Critically Thinking About Select Societal Issues! Please pass a link to this article on to other associates who might benefit. They can subscribe for FREE to receive new posts (typically about once a week).