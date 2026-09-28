Critically Thinking About Select Societal Issues

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Mike Dee's avatar
Mike Dee
Sep 28

Each AI tool is "trained" using different sources. For example, a tool "trained" using NY Times (copyrighted stuff) will provide different (biased toward NYT material it has "read"), than will a tool based on another reporting outlet.

Herein lies the danger. Artificial Intelligence produces Artificial Stupidity when people believe their AI tool gave them the "right" answer. But remember that these tools can also be trained to your "profile" to bias results is ways YOU choose.

This is where AI becomes a threat - in the hands of idiots.

MDee

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Maggie Cee's avatar
Maggie Cee
Oct 2

You are SO ON POINT!! SI (as it is now identified) is only as good as the persons who "built" it (developed/programed)

I dont have the time nor patience as you did to "educate" what should be an unbiased or fully well rounded output of knowledge because their think tank wasn't properly filled properly by biased incompetent, self proclaimed propaganda by woke idiots.

Conservative views are still being dismissed, distorted, or rather ignored and that will most likely continue, unless WE come up with OUR OWN SI platform which would hopefully be KNOWN (to us---they dont care) for its FACTS & UNBIASED information. Good or bad, just give me the facts, Watson!

For now, I'll selectively choose when to use SI for anything other than general information, until something or someone comes up with a better plan.

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