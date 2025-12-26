Critically Thinking About Select Societal Issues

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jim Schout's avatar
Jim Schout
17h

May I point to one example of extreme stupidity that is based on accepted brilliance? In the 1960’s I was taught (in Econ-101) that inflation is necessary to stop the boom and bust cycles of Capitalism. That was the concerted decision of our greatest economists of the early 1900’s. 1-1/2 to 2% inflation was necessary to eliminate Financial Panics and Depressions. That was the basis of the new standard.

60 years later I look back at that set of “facts” and see ignorance. I was made ignorant by being taught stupidity. I think it was not by accident. I have come to see it was a contrived story invented to sell a falsehood. It was needed to get America to go bankrupt so we could be put in our place. Our concept of “We the People” being in control of our government had to be destroyed and causing that “misguided concept” to fail needed happen by design.

This was the concept that sold us the income tax which led us to Social Security and then to Medicare and Medicaid and ultimately to Obamacare. Meanwhile, inflation destroyed the value of our dollars. Three cents in 1913 requires a dollar today to buy an equal product.

So, stupidity breeds! It is alive and growing in America because we have our political leaders voting to increase the national debt to allow them to continue deficit spending. In other words, borrow more money to fund greater debt.

Has my critical thinking helped us to see the stupidity? My question is, “Why isn’t this logic front page news?” As you can see, the basis of my thinking is not rocket science. It is just logical and based on solid financial foundation. But, it ain’t America today. We have been sold a pack of lies!

Or, maybe I am just wrong! That is a distinct possibility because I am not a noted economist. I have absolutely no credentials.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by John Droz and others
Philip Mariam's avatar
Philip Mariam
14h

Hi great post! The name of the comedian is Natasha Leggero

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by John Droz
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 John Droz, jr. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture