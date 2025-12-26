To us, Critical Thinking is serious business. For example, a strong case can be made that if US K-12 schools do not quickly start properly teaching children how to be Critical Thinkers, the American Experiment will likely fail.

There is actually MAJOR good news on that front, but I can’t reveal it quite yet. Rest assured that you will hear about it here before anywhere else.

In the meantime, consistent with the holiday spirit, why don’t we enjoy a lighter take on Critical Thinking…

I apologize as I don’t know who the comedienne is, but if any reader does, I’ll update this post with her name. In the meantime, enjoy… Thanks to a helpful reader (see below), this is American Natasha Leggero…

A second quickie is this short video on Stupidity.

Rachel makes some good observations, e.g., explaining that stupidity and ignorance are very different. Further, she explains that stupidity is the lack of using Critical Thinking. No argument from me…

Leave a comment

Share

Thanks for reading Critically Thinking About Select Societal Issues! Please pass a link to this article on to other associates who might benefit. They can subscribe for FREE to receive new posts (typically about twice a week.

Here is other information from this scientist that you might find interesting: