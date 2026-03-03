Critically Thinking About Select Societal Issues

Jo Highet
2h

Excellent parallel. Or dare I say formula. With almost every controversial issue this exact template for promoting the preferred view - the so called Consensus - is the same. Get key government or medical or scientific establishments to promote a position. Silence, censor, criticize and penalize any person or institution who challenges that position. Reward those who adopt the preferred opinion with funding, recognition, credentials and job opportunities. Hard not to see this playing out all over the place 😖

Christopher B. Jeffers
2h

Well said. The mechanics of systemic viewpoint suppression is something that once explained (as well done by the writer) you can't un-see it. People inherently crave certainty and stability. There's nothing necessarily wrong with that - it simply helps explain peoples tendency to be taken in by perceived expertise and authority. However, true science is the understanding that the only thing knowable (as one wit once said) is the realization of how little one knows. Science is a systematic method of discovery and sometimes validation, but by its very definition can never be "settled". Any claims to such should be recognized by intelligent people as a fundamental "tell" indicating a con.

