Christmas: A Spiritual Holy Day
Critically Thinking about this perspective in 2025...
This is a followup to my prior post about Christmas being secularized…
As a minimum, Christmas is a remembrance of the birth of Jesus Christ. (Note the “Christ” part of the word “Christmas.”) As a historical event, it is something that anyone of any faith (or even atheists) can choose to acknowledge and/or celebrate — just as anyone can acknowledge and appreciate the historical event Hanukkah is based on
Why Christians would give such emphasis to that birth is due to what Jesus Christ stood for. (Carefully read the New Testament for specifics.) The bottom line is that His message was one of love, acceptance, and forgiveness. Shouldn't we all support that?
Centuries later, various related secondary religious traditions evolved in parallel with the birth of Jesus Christ's remembrance. One is Saint Nicholas — now translated to what we Americans call Santa Claus… Another is the Christmas Tree, which also has some religious connotations (here is one explanation).
Regretfully, we live in times where secularization is in vogue, and Religion (and the Bible) are antiquated ideas, even under attack. Is it any wonder that we can no longer even have constructive discussions about our different perspectives?
Worse, right under our noses, religion is being taught in public schools. What, you say? Check out SEL (Social Emotional Learning). It is being marketed very cleverly, but its real objective is to convert students from Judeo-Christian families into atheists (a religion). See my prior discussion about this.
My closing Christmas thought is again this...
Since we are experiencing unprecedented threats to our personal safety, freedoms, and lives, maybe we ought to rethink our commitment to God.
As Americans’ participation in Religion has gone downhill, the evil we are seeing on a daily basis has steadily increased. Draw your own Critical Thinking conclusions, but IMO, that correlation is not a coincidence.
Jesus is the Reason for the Season.
I hope that you and your family have a happy, holy Christmas and holiday season!
PS: Here are some Christmas religious emojis…
John, Merry Christmas to you. Here is a story you and your wife (I hope she is faring better), may find uplifting:
----
Who Will Take the Son, by Unknown [Modified by the Perimeter]
A wealthy man and his son loved to collect rare works of art. They had nearly everything in their gallery, from Picasso to Raphael. They would often spend hours together admiring and discussing the stunning compositions before them.
One day the son went to war. He was very courageous and died in battle while saving another soldier. The father was notified and grieved deeply for his only child.
About a month later, just before Christmas, there was a knock at the door. A young man stood there with a large gleaming package in his hands. He said, “Sir, you don’t know me, but I am the soldier for whom your son gave his life. He saved many lives that day, and he was carrying me to safety when a bullet struck him in his heart. In his shock his death was painless.
He often spoke about you and your shared love of art.” The young man brought forward his hands. “I know it isn’t much. I’m not a great artist, but I think your son would have wanted you to have this.”
The father unwrapped the parcel. It was a portrait of his son, painted by the young man. The father stared in awe at the way the soldier had captured the personality of his lost future on the canvas. The father was so drawn to his son’s eyes that his own eyes welled with tears. His throat seized. He thanked the young man as best he could and, nearly choking, offered to pay him for the priceless image. “Oh, no, sir. I could never repay what your son did for me. It is a gift.”
The father hung the portrait over his mantle. From then on whenever visitors came to call, he first took them to see the painting of his son before he presented any of the other great works they had collected together. ...And yet, still heartbroken, with only his son’s portrait to console - as well as torture by his absence - overtime the gentlemen’s body failed him as his heart was steadily cut-up from the sum total of gloom, grief is capable of rending.
There was to be a great auction of his paintings. Many influential people gathered, excited over seeing the fruit of the greatest artists and having an opportunity to purchase one for their collection. On the platform sat the painting of the man’s son. The auctioneer pounded the gavel.
“We will start the bidding with this picture of the son. Who will bid for this picture?” There was silence. Then a voice near the back of the room shouted, “We want to see the famous paintings. Skip that one.” But the auctioneer persisted. “Will someone bid for this painting? Who will start the bidding? $100. $200?”
Another voice shouted angrily. “We didn’t come to see this armature portrait! We came to see the Van Goughs, the Rembrandts. Get on with the real bids.” But still the auctioneer continued. “The son! Who will take the son?”
Finally, a voice came from the back of the room. It was the longtime gardener of the man and his son, of whom both he was fond. “I’ll give $10 for the painting.” Being a poor man, it was all he could afford. “We have $10, who will bid $20?”
“Give it to him for $10! Let’s see the masters.” But the auctioneer continued. “$10 is the bid, won’t someone bid $20?” The crowd was becoming angry. They didn’t want the image of the son. They wanted the more “worthy” investments for their collections. The auctioneer pounded the gavel. “Going once, twice, SOLD for $10!”
A man sitting on the second row shouted, “Now let’s get on with the collection!” But the auctioneer laid down his gavel. “I’m sorry, the auction is over.”
“What about the paintings?”
“All apologies. When I was called to conduct the auction, I was told of a secret stipulation in the will. I was not allowed to reveal that stipulation until this time. Only the painting of the son would be auctioned. Whoever bought that painting would inherit the entire estate, including the art collection. That man in the back who took the son gets everything.”
God gave his son over 2000 years ago to die on a cruel cross. Much like the auctioneer, His message today is, “The Son, the Son, who will take the Son?” Because, you see, whoever takes the Son, gets everything...
---
Hope you found that as uplifiting as I. (You can find more like it on my latest article.) Best to you and your family, this Christmas and beyond, John.
I once read that the old testament Hebrews had an expression that read as follows:
"Don't do anything that you wouldn't want done to you."
It occurred to me that such an expression might lead to a form of insular thinking. Of over caution, and perhaps self imposed limits on innovative conduct.
This caused me to think about my Sunday School learning of: "Do unto others as you would have them do unto you." Could it be that by this simple rephasing a negative into the positive that the world would become expansive in action rather than insular? And if one proposed such a tenet of living how would one address the consequences of failure when one's expansive innovations fail or cause unintended harm?
How could one move from the safety of the shore line out into the deep blue sea on innovation and experimentation? Perhaps if everyone who embraced such a concept forgave the others 70 times 7. Perhaps if the promulgator of such a radical idea willingly gave his mortal coil to proof that he believed it. Perhaps if the believers believed that such a way of living was God Given. Perhaps if all could see that it works.