This is a followup to my prior post about Christmas being secularized…

As a minimum, Christmas is a remembrance of the birth of Jesus Christ. (Note the “Christ” part of the word “Christmas.”) As a historical event, it is something that anyone of any faith (or even atheists) can choose to acknowledge and/or celebrate — just as anyone can acknowledge and appreciate the historical event Hanukkah is based on

Why Christians would give such emphasis to that birth is due to what Jesus Christ stood for. (Carefully read the New Testament for specifics.) The bottom line is that His message was one of love, acceptance, and forgiveness. Shouldn't we all support that?

Centuries later, various related secondary religious traditions evolved in parallel with the birth of Jesus Christ's remembrance. One is Saint Nicholas — now translated to what we Americans call Santa Claus… Another is the Christmas Tree, which also has some religious connotations (here is one explanation).

Regretfully, we live in times where secularization is in vogue, and Religion (and the Bible) are antiquated ideas, even under attack. Is it any wonder that we can no longer even have constructive discussions about our different perspectives?

Worse, right under our noses, religion is being taught in public schools. What, you say? Check out SEL (Social Emotional Learning). It is being marketed very cleverly, but its real objective is to convert students from Judeo-Christian families into atheists (a religion). See my prior discussion about this.

My closing Christmas thought is again this...

Since we are experiencing unprecedented threats to our personal safety, freedoms, and lives, maybe we ought to rethink our commitment to God.

As Americans’ participation in Religion has gone downhill, the evil we are seeing on a daily basis has steadily increased. Draw your own Critical Thinking conclusions, but IMO, that correlation is not a coincidence.

Jesus is the Reason for the Season.

I hope that you and your family have a happy, holy Christmas and holiday season!

{Picture credit.}

PS: Here are some Christmas religious emojis…

