Critical Thinking is not a step in a process, it is a MINDSET!
Below, I’m sharing two images I came across on the same subject. Looking at each of them, the 1st observation is that both go down the exact same pathway, asking: Who, What, Where, When, Why, and How.
The 2nd observation is that this should (again) dispel the claim that Critical Thinking is “domain specific.” What that elitist, nerdy phrase means is that some academics assert that Critical Thinking can only be done on a subject that a person has expertise in. Baloney: Critical Thinking is a disposition.
Such people are opposed to having students and citizens become Critical Thinkers, as they are purposefully putting up a very restrictive barrier that must be overcome every time a person wants to do Critical Thinking about any of the dozens of topics we encounter in our daily life. Their message is: “Unless you have expertise in this topic, do not even attempt to Critically Think about it, as you are not qualified to do so.” Absurd!
The 3rd observation is that the specific questions (e.g., Who…?) can vary greatly. There are some similarities in the suggested questions below, but there are also differences. Tailor them to the circumstances.
The 4th observation is that these questions are almost exactly what a genuine Scientist would ask about some policy, etc. That’s exactly why the Left is opposed to teaching Critical Thinking, as they do NOT want citizens to be asking such questions (e.g., about COVID, Climate, our energy options, etc.).
Bottom Line —
The gist of what we are advocating is that States mandate a full-year class (e.g., for high school freshmen). We have written the Standards (30+ pages) that are an official outline of what needs to be taught. We are also finalizing a student edition Textbook (450± pages). We will also soon have a Teacher’s Guide for this course. All we need now are citizens to promote these…
So far, zero States formally teach Critical Thinking in K-12.
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The irony about that first image is that it sources from the Global Citizenship Foundation, which claims to be "focusing on achieving the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goal 4.7 ... for global citizenship and sustainable development." I'd wager this outfit - by virtue of being associated with the dictatorial UN - is one of those organizations which corrupts critical thinking into something like Who - 𝘌𝘹𝘹𝘰𝘯 / What - 𝘦𝘷𝘪𝘭 𝘤𝘢𝘱𝘪𝘵𝘢𝘭𝘪𝘴𝘵 𝘤𝘰𝘳𝘱𝘰𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 / Where - 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘜.𝘚. / When - 𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘳 𝘴𝘪𝘯𝘤𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘦 '70𝘴 / Why - 𝘤𝘢𝘶𝘴𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘳𝘶𝘯𝘢𝘸𝘢𝘺 𝘊𝘭𝘪𝘮𝘢𝘊𝘩𝘢𝘯𝘨𝘦™ / How - 𝘥𝘦𝘯𝘺𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘴𝘤𝘪𝘦𝘯𝘤𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘴𝘦𝘯𝘴𝘶𝘴 𝘰𝘯 𝘊𝘭𝘪𝘮𝘢𝘊𝘩𝘢𝘯𝘨𝘦™. Such is the way propaganda masquerades as 'critical thinking' and prompts the indoctrinated to believe they are operating on the moral high ground.
One of my favorite stories of how that kind of propagandizing backfires was the long-ago tale of a Soviet MiG pilot who defected to the U.S. He described the way his teachers tried to tell him how rotten the capitalist west was, besieged with widespread impoverished miserable populations, where the proof of that was some video of an inner city slum. But the pilot dared to ask himself the simple "what" critical thinking question about the moving things way off in the background of the video, "what was the explanation for all those really nice looking cars crossing the intersections?"
I'm involved narrowly in the climate issue because back in 2008, I asked the simple "may I" critical thinking question about an industry memo phrase, quoted in Al Gore's movie ( https://gelbspanfiles.com/?p=20294 ), which was said to be smoking gun proof that skeptic climate scientists were on the payroll of Big Oil to spread lies: "May I please see that memo in its full context?"
Good article…excellent links. Giant hill to climb and these midterms shed light on what a big lift it will be…the un-education system and media have a 60 yr head start….but thanks