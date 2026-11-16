Critical Thinking is not a step in a process, it is a MINDSET!

Below, I’m sharing two images I came across on the same subject. Looking at each of them, the 1st observation is that both go down the exact same pathway, asking: Who, What, Where, When, Why, and How.

The 2nd observation is that this should (again) dispel the claim that Critical Thinking is “domain specific.” What that elitist, nerdy phrase means is that some academics assert that Critical Thinking can only be done on a subject that a person has expertise in. Baloney: Critical Thinking is a disposition.

Such people are opposed to having students and citizens become Critical Thinkers, as they are purposefully putting up a very restrictive barrier that must be overcome every time a person wants to do Critical Thinking about any of the dozens of topics we encounter in our daily life. Their message is: “Unless you have expertise in this topic, do not even attempt to Critically Think about it, as you are not qualified to do so.” Absurd!

The 3rd observation is that the specific questions (e.g., Who…?) can vary greatly. There are some similarities in the suggested questions below, but there are also differences. Tailor them to the circumstances.

The 4th observation is that these questions are almost exactly what a genuine Scientist would ask about some policy, etc. That’s exactly why the Left is opposed to teaching Critical Thinking, as they do NOT want citizens to be asking such questions (e.g., about COVID, Climate, our energy options, etc.).

Bottom Line —

The gist of what we are advocating is that States mandate a full-year class (e.g., for high school freshmen). We have written the Standards (30+ pages) that are an official outline of what needs to be taught. We are also finalizing a student edition Textbook (450± pages). We will also soon have a Teacher’s Guide for this course. All we need now are citizens to promote these…

So far, zero States formally teach Critical Thinking in K-12.

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