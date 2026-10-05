Critically Thinking About Select Societal Issues

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Alexandra Fasulo's avatar
Alexandra Fasulo
Oct 5

Thank you!!!

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Nadia Nichols
Oct 5

We need more firebrands like Faruso. The great thing about these blog sites is, you can't be booted off or censored by Facebook and Twitter (X), and if you're good, you get a following that spreads. Faruso has done this. John Droz and Promethean Action have done this, and it's great getting their factual, intelligent reporting. Still, there's no doubt that mass mentality rules the masses, and breaking through the propaganda brainwashing spewed by mainstream media can be very, very difficult. There are solar "farms" up here in Aroostook County carpeting what used to be potato fields. Flocks of migrating geese try to land in them. One "farm" has half of their panels facing south, the other half facing north, all are fenced in with chain link. Wind "farms" dominate the mountains and ridge lines in western Maine and more "farms" and transmission corridors are planned and in the works. You can't eat solar panels or wind turbines, but the tax write-offs are sweet, and what a way for a corporation from, say, Communist China to get a foothold in our country. Oh, and Maine's electric rates getting jacked up to cover all those tax write-offs and stranded costs hidden in our bills? That's just all part of the game. I'll never ever forget the snarky comment I got from a "green defender" at a contentious wind "farm" meeting who stated that "even if wind and solar are useless, they're a symbol of what we should be doing." Proof positive that stupid is as stupid does. But there IS intelligent life on this planet and these blog sites give it a much needed voice. Thank you, John Droz!

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