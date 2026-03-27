Critically Thinking About Select Societal Issues

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nadia Nichols's avatar
Nadia Nichols
4m

How do you negotiate with a terrorist regime who wants to control the Middle East energy supplies and destroy the US? Who slaughters their own people? Who attacks neighboring countries out of sheer malice and hate? Who wants to build more missiles and drones and nuclear weapons to terrorize the entire planet?

This terrorist regime needs to be eliminated. The people of Persia need to be set free, but expecting them to rush forth, unarmed, to overthrow the Republican Guard, who just a short while ago slaughtered up to thirty thousand of them in the streets, is unrealistic.

The "negotiations" that are being mentioned are, IMO, a stalling tactic to make sure everything necessary for stopping this terrorist regime from achieving its goals is in place before the final act. What that final act is, remains to be seen.

Reply
Share
Kent Clizbe's avatar
Kent Clizbe
5m

You might want to do a bit more research before you put on your Critical Thinking cap.

"Iran is little more than a terrorist state — even to peaceful Muslim countries."

Facts and reality show otherwise.

UAE (including Dubai) has allowed massive American military and intelligence operations on their territory, which was used to launch attacks on Iran in 2025 and 2026. Al Dhafra air base is home to... "the United States Air Force's 380th Air Expeditionary Wing (380 AEW), established at the base in January 2002.[5] The 380 AEW's mission is to carry out combat operations to provide high-altitude all-weather intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, airborne command and control and aerial refueling for military operations against ISIL/ISIS (referred to by the US military as Operation Inherent Resolve) and previously, NATO-led operations in Afghanistan (Operation Resolute Support).

"The wing has operated the F-15C Eagle, F-15E Strike Eagle, F-22A Raptor, KC-10A Extender, E-3 Sentry (AWACS) U-2S Dragon Lady and EQ-4 and RQ-4 Global Hawk.[6][7][5] The first USAF F-35 Lightning II deployed to the Middle East was deployed to Al Dhafra Air Base in April 2019.[8]

"While the US military presence at the base dates back to the early 1990s, it was only officially acknowledged by the US Air Force in August 2017."

A huge proportion of the initial US attack sorties against Iran, both in 2025's 12 days war, and 2026's current Israeli/American war, came out of the UAE. Radars and other technical equipment for guiding and supporting American attacks on Iran WERE also located in UAE. Past tense--they've all been obliterated now.

Thus, just as with all the other Gulf Arab states which hosted American forces, and supported the 2025 and 2026 attacks on Iran, the UAE facilities and equipment were among the first targets of Iran's retaliatory strikes.

https://defencesecurityasia.com/en/us-bases-uninhabitable-iran-missile-strikes-centcom-force-posture-2026-war/

American intelligence worked out of the US embassy in Abu Dhabi and the consulate in Dubai. Both of those have been struck.

All the American bases in the region, including the bases in UAE, have been wiped out. American forces have evacuated the bases, and American personnel who remain in the region are hiding in civilian facilities--hotels and office buildings. Which is why those types of buildings are targets for the Iranian missiles.

The Hegseth/Netanyahu plan for this war clearly did not include Iran shooting back. Here in reality, ALL American and Israeli targets in the region are valid and have been hit multiple times, and continue to be hit. Any country that supported, provided bases, or hosted facilities used in the attacks on Iran is a perfectly valid target in this war.

The Gulf Arabs are now extremely pissed at Americans. After we sold them billion dollar radar and anti-missile systems, and used their countries to start Israel's war on Iran, those systems are huge failures, and we scamper off and hide in Cyprus or the UK, leaving them to take the continuing barrage of Iranian missiles and drones. We've ruined our reputation in the Gulf for several generations. It's also quite likely that a few of the Gulf Arab emirs may be toppled, as there are several that are majority Shi'ite who identify with Iran.

"Terrorism"? You've got to be kidding!

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 John Droz, jr. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture