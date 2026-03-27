An Insightful Perspective on the Iran Conflict
The revealing view of a Muslim neighbor
We know that most of the mainstream media is completely undependable (if not outright dishonest) when they are reporting on Energy, Climate, COVID, Election Integrity, Education, etc., etc. Why would we expect anything different when it comes to the Iran conflict?
How about the uncensored view of a country that is a neighbor of Iran, and is in the midst of this conflict? I’m speaking about the UAE (United Arab Emirates). Here are some good pictures and info about the UAE…
This map should provide some perspective:
Two of UAE’s cities (Dubai and Abu Dhabi) are considered to be among the most modern cities in the world.
Wednesday evening (3-25-26) , there was a very revealing short interview with a top official of the UAE (which starts at 25± sec). I was impressed by this leader’s candor …
{After the video starts, click on the Upper Left corner to make it full screen.}
The UAE is a peaceful country of some 11 million people. I was not aware that the UAE has had to deal with far more missiles, drones, etc. from Iran than Israel has — in fact, more than Israel and all other countries combined!
The UAE has not attacked Iran, so what justifies this? What major threat is the UAE to Iran — other than a business competitor? It appears that Iran is attacking the UAE, as it’s a small neighboring prosperous Muslim country with a lot more freedoms than in Iran — and they don’t like the contrast.
Reading between the lines here, this appears to be more clear evidence that Iran is little more than a terrorist state — even to peaceful Muslim countries. But draw your own conclusions.
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IMO here is another reasonable perspective on this difficult matter…
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How do you negotiate with a terrorist regime who wants to control the Middle East energy supplies and destroy the US? Who slaughters their own people? Who attacks neighboring countries out of sheer malice and hate? Who wants to build more missiles and drones and nuclear weapons to terrorize the entire planet?
This terrorist regime needs to be eliminated. The people of Persia need to be set free, but expecting them to rush forth, unarmed, to overthrow the Republican Guard, who just a short while ago slaughtered up to thirty thousand of them in the streets, is unrealistic.
The "negotiations" that are being mentioned are, IMO, a stalling tactic to make sure everything necessary for stopping this terrorist regime from achieving its goals is in place before the final act. What that final act is, remains to be seen.
You might want to do a bit more research before you put on your Critical Thinking cap.
"Iran is little more than a terrorist state — even to peaceful Muslim countries."
Facts and reality show otherwise.
UAE (including Dubai) has allowed massive American military and intelligence operations on their territory, which was used to launch attacks on Iran in 2025 and 2026. Al Dhafra air base is home to... "the United States Air Force's 380th Air Expeditionary Wing (380 AEW), established at the base in January 2002.[5] The 380 AEW's mission is to carry out combat operations to provide high-altitude all-weather intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, airborne command and control and aerial refueling for military operations against ISIL/ISIS (referred to by the US military as Operation Inherent Resolve) and previously, NATO-led operations in Afghanistan (Operation Resolute Support).
"The wing has operated the F-15C Eagle, F-15E Strike Eagle, F-22A Raptor, KC-10A Extender, E-3 Sentry (AWACS) U-2S Dragon Lady and EQ-4 and RQ-4 Global Hawk.[6][7][5] The first USAF F-35 Lightning II deployed to the Middle East was deployed to Al Dhafra Air Base in April 2019.[8]
"While the US military presence at the base dates back to the early 1990s, it was only officially acknowledged by the US Air Force in August 2017."
A huge proportion of the initial US attack sorties against Iran, both in 2025's 12 days war, and 2026's current Israeli/American war, came out of the UAE. Radars and other technical equipment for guiding and supporting American attacks on Iran WERE also located in UAE. Past tense--they've all been obliterated now.
Thus, just as with all the other Gulf Arab states which hosted American forces, and supported the 2025 and 2026 attacks on Iran, the UAE facilities and equipment were among the first targets of Iran's retaliatory strikes.
https://defencesecurityasia.com/en/us-bases-uninhabitable-iran-missile-strikes-centcom-force-posture-2026-war/
American intelligence worked out of the US embassy in Abu Dhabi and the consulate in Dubai. Both of those have been struck.
All the American bases in the region, including the bases in UAE, have been wiped out. American forces have evacuated the bases, and American personnel who remain in the region are hiding in civilian facilities--hotels and office buildings. Which is why those types of buildings are targets for the Iranian missiles.
The Hegseth/Netanyahu plan for this war clearly did not include Iran shooting back. Here in reality, ALL American and Israeli targets in the region are valid and have been hit multiple times, and continue to be hit. Any country that supported, provided bases, or hosted facilities used in the attacks on Iran is a perfectly valid target in this war.
The Gulf Arabs are now extremely pissed at Americans. After we sold them billion dollar radar and anti-missile systems, and used their countries to start Israel's war on Iran, those systems are huge failures, and we scamper off and hide in Cyprus or the UK, leaving them to take the continuing barrage of Iranian missiles and drones. We've ruined our reputation in the Gulf for several generations. It's also quite likely that a few of the Gulf Arab emirs may be toppled, as there are several that are majority Shi'ite who identify with Iran.
"Terrorism"? You've got to be kidding!