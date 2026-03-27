We know that most of the mainstream media is completely undependable (if not outright dishonest) when they are reporting on Energy, Climate, COVID, Election Integrity, Education, etc., etc. Why would we expect anything different when it comes to the Iran conflict?

How about the uncensored view of a country that is a neighbor of Iran, and is in the midst of this conflict? I’m speaking about the UAE (United Arab Emirates). Here are some good pictures and info about the UAE…

This map should provide some perspective:

Two of UAE’s cities (Dubai and Abu Dhabi) are considered to be among the most modern cities in the world.

Wednesday evening (3-25-26) , there was a very revealing short interview with a top official of the UAE (which starts at 25± sec). I was impressed by this leader’s candor …

{After the video starts, click on the Upper Left corner to make it full screen.}

The UAE is a peaceful country of some 11 million people. I was not aware that the UAE has had to deal with far more missiles, drones, etc. from Iran than Israel has — in fact, more than Israel and all other countries combined!

The UAE has not attacked Iran, so what justifies this? What major threat is the UAE to Iran — other than a business competitor? It appears that Iran is attacking the UAE, as it’s a small neighboring prosperous Muslim country with a lot more freedoms than in Iran — and they don’t like the contrast.

Reading between the lines here, this appears to be more clear evidence that Iran is little more than a terrorist state — even to peaceful Muslim countries. But draw your own conclusions.

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IMO here is another reasonable perspective on this difficult matter…

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