Barbara Charis
17h

My mother taught over 50 years. I observed her in student teaching; and she was a very good teacher.. Teachers should be people we can look up to. However, the caliber of teachers today is another thing. They are just like everybody else..They're only into teaching for the paycheck. True! The curriculum is not the same as it was 70 years ago. It is not focused on the 3 R's. However, as someone who has been into nutrition for 64 years...I am aware that the memory and ability to recall information depends on nutrition. I learned first hand. I was not an honor roll student in my teens or when i was in college. I found it difficult to retain information. However, when I went back to college at 31, I made top grades in my class. The difference was nutrition. I got into the study at 27...and started learning about getting nutrients for the brain. Now, I never had a shot, except once in 1938, when i entered kindergarten. Nobody really knew the damage these so called vaccines could do to the brain. The substances in them... get into the bloodstream and go through the blood-brain barrier...into the brain, where they negatively affect the hypothalamus, pituitary and pineal glands. They lower not only the intelligence, they affect the character of the individual. The pineal is our seat of consciousness. It guides us to differentiate between right and wrong. This is a major problem today, children are unable to learn, because of the no-nutrient processed foods and vaccines. No nutrients to provide the brain with the ability to function.

Cindy Hamilton
19h

Umm- I did NOT say that his comments warranted assassination!! This is exactly the kind of false information/ lies that come through the internet, in order to incite and divide Americans!

