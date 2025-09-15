This is a follow-up to my last week’s commentary…

One would think that when a young father of two (Charlie Kirk) is murdered while speaking in public (where he was an invited guest), that no one would say “good,” or “he had it coming,” or “we are better off without him,” etc. But for those who believe that decorum or common sense would stop people from publicly saying such hatefulness, they would be wrong.

CNN turned the Charlotte butcher into a victim, and the assassin of an insurance executive is praised — so don’t be surprised when Kirk’s murderer is put on a pedestal. People doing that are advertising that they have no moral compass. A tiny sample of such hate is: here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here… [This is a good response to that inanity.]

The Left’s “Assassination Culture” —

Charlie had actually spoken about how the Left justifies an assassination:

"Assassination culture is spreading on the Left. Forty-eight percent of liberals say it would be at least somewhat justified to murder Elon Musk. Fifty-five percent said the same about Donald Trump. The Left is being whipped into a violent frenzy. Any setback, whether losing an election or losing a court case, justifies a maximally violent response."

Several good quotes from Eric Hoffer come to mind, like: “A man is likely to mind his own business when it is worth minding. When it is not, he takes his mind off his own meaningless affairs by minding other people's business."

The Left’s Most Damning Indictment of Charlie —

A key assertion that has been repeatedly made is that Charlie Kirk was “divisive.” That’s a purposefully loaded word, but is it true?

The reality is that Charlie focused his efforts on young people, who he knew were being intensively propagandized. Is that where he was “divisive”? The reality is that Charlie proclaimed Christian/New Testament values! Is that where he was “divisive”? The reality is that Charlie welcomed discussions with people of differing views!* Is that where he was “divisive”? The reality is that Charlie knew his stuff, so he rarely lost debates with people of differing views! Is that where he was “divisive”?

The reality is that many non-critically thinking people are heavily invested in illusions that they have wrongly accepted. As a result, they are uncomfortable (and sometimes angry) when an intelligent (aka “divisive”) person comes along and exposes the fact that they have foolishly bought into snake oil.

*Here are some representative examples of Charlie engaging with others on contentious topics. Note that the basis of his positions is the Bible:

Charlie has a dialogue with several women about whether a wife should submit to her husband. (Note that most of the women agree with him.) Here is a collection of Charlie's public statements on abortion. Charlie has a debate with an intelligent person about homosexuality.

What Are the Key Societal Changes Taking Place?

Two are front and center: 1) we are drifting away from our religious roots, and 2) we are allowing our children to be brainwashed into lemmings.

BOTH of these are aggressively taking place in US public schools (and in some private schools). As I have written multiple times before:

1) SEL, etc., are undermining Judeo-Christian values, replacing them with relativism and atheism, and 2) NGSS is indoctrinating children to be robotic conformists, easy prey for radical ideology. In effect, our children’s brains are put in a vice, and every ounce of innate critical thinking is meticulously squeezed out.

Almost everyone (who has objectively investigated these matters) agrees with these assessments. The problem is that it’s often hard to make direct connections with day-to-day consequences of these two major scourges.

I am amazed and disconcerted by how many people privately tell me that their adult children have bought into Marxist ideology. None of these good people had made the connection that their kids’ K-12 schooling played a major part in the decay of their once normal and promising children.

Maybe we can finally connect the dots with Charlie Kirk’s murder, as it is another of the numerous negative consequences of both of these corruptions. The good news is that a practical solution is available now!

What is OUR Role in this Culture?

We often overlook our own complicity in producing this culture. For example:

1 - Are we leading by example in our homes? 2 - Are we instilling the essential importance of religion in our children? 3 - Are we vehemently objecting to public schools promoting atheism and relativism? 4 - Are we making absolutely sure that when our children graduate from high school, they are Critical Thinkers?

