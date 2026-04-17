Critically Thinking About Select Societal Issues

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
smbushberg's avatar
smbushberg
40m

Been using AlterAI for quite sometime now and completely agree with your assessment. I found the exact same thing when I performed similar comparisons. Alter AI is much more even handed and nuanced with its responses. I am a paid subscriber now.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 John Droz, jr. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture