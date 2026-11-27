While we are still in the thanksgiving mode (which we should be more often), I am reposting a fine editorial by our local newspaper (on coastal NC)…

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As the nation wraps up yet another year, embarking on the 251st year since its founding, there has been significant debate about its future and its Judeo/Christian foundation. The just-ended midterm elections have brought this subject to the fore, with many liberal thinkers arguing that our founders were more secularist than religious.

That conclusion is a canard, a misstatement of our history and in the process an effort to redirect our future. The nation’s holiday of Thanksgiving clearly contradicts that understanding and belief.

In fact, for the nation’s first elected President, George Washington, along with the first Congress and for many years and administrations following, Thanksgiving has continued to be a distinctive and definitive American holiday. Yes, there are similar events in other countries where the general populace gives thanks for a good harvest, but only in America is there a sense that God has played a direct hand in the creation and sustainability of the nation.

Thirteen years after the Declaration of Independence, as the new nation began its course to becoming the greatest political experiment in human history, with “a government of the people, by the people, for the people,” the first Congress obviously took note of the success in the face of overwhelming odds. The newly formed nation of 13 disparate colonies had defeated the largest and most highly trained military force in the western hemisphere with a rag-tag force of farmers, herdsmen and shop owners who lacked both training or the finances to fight a superior force.

The immensity of this success did not elude our founders. They looked upon their success with humility and fear. The humility came with the recognition that they alone did not succeed but rather benefited from a force beyond human endeavor, a divine intervention that at key moments turned the tide in favor of the new republic. The fear came from an awareness of the fragility of their success, knowing that mankind is not without sin or sinister devices and that there is always a need for divine guidance.

For that reason, they directed President Washington to present the following proclamation, one that, over the years, has been repeated in various forms by his successors. (This is President Trump’s for 2026.) All of them remark on the divine hand of the Almighty and His mercy for a country and people who, although are not without flaw or sin, are tasked with making this country and its government a light unto the world. Or as John Winthrop’s famous sermon is so often paraphrased, “For we must consider that we shall be as a city upon a hill. The eyes of all people are upon us.”

By the President of the United States of America: a Proclamation.

Whereas it is the duty of all Nations to acknowledge the providence of Almighty God, to obey his will, to be grateful for his benefits, and humbly to implore his protection and favor—and whereas both Houses of Congress have by their joint Committee requested me “to recommend to the People of the United States a day of public thanksgiving and prayer to be observed by acknowledging with grateful hearts the many signal favors of Almighty God especially by affording them an opportunity peaceably to establish a form of government for their safety and happiness.” Now therefore I do recommend and assign Thursday the 26th day of November next to be devoted by the People of these States to the service of that great and glorious Being, who is the beneficent Author of all the good that was, that is, or that will be—That we may then all unite in rendering unto him our sincere and humble thanks—for his kind care and protection of the People of this Country previous to their becoming a Nation—for the signal and manifold mercies, and the favorable interpositions of his Providence which we experienced in the course and conclusion of the late war—for the great degree of tranquillity, union, and plenty, which we have since enjoyed—for the peaceable and rational manner, in which we have been enabled to establish constitutions of government for our safety and happiness, and particularly the national One now lately instituted—for the civil and religious liberty with which we are blessed; and the means we have of acquiring and diffusing useful knowledge; and in general for all the great and various favors which he hath been pleased to confer upon us. And also that we may then unite in most humbly offering our prayers and supplications to the great Lord and Ruler of Nations and beseech him to pardon our national and other transgressions—to enable us all, whether in public or private stations, to perform our several and relative duties properly and punctually—to render our national government a blessing to all the people, by constantly being a Government of wise, just, and constitutional laws, discreetly and faithfully executed and obeyed—to protect and guide all Sovereigns and Nations (especially such as have shewn kindness unto us) and to bless them with good government, peace, and concord—To promote the knowledge and practice of true religion and virtue, and the encrease of science among them and us—and generally to grant unto all Mankind such a degree of temporal prosperity as he alone knows to be best. Given under my hand at the City of New-York the third day of October in the year of our Lord 1789. — George Washington

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