A friend’s 16± year old daughter is distressed as she is not “well endowed.”

IMO this is a matter of perspective, so let’s see if this is a fatal deficiency from a man’s POV. (Yes, I am only discussing a traditional male-female relationship.)

What makes a woman beautiful?

My view is that being beautiful is a NET assessment of two different things: a) traditional physical features that are generally considered to be what make a pretty girl, plus b) other assets that make a woman attractive.

Let’s be clear that we are talking in general here, as there can be major differences between the priorities from man to man. Also, what constitutes beautiful is subjective. For example, two men can both prioritize hair, but one prefers brunettes and the other redheads. It’s subjective.

A question is often asked: WHY does a man have a particular thing about women that they find attractive, and can it be changed? My answer is to cite a parallel: one of my favorite meals is lobster. WHY is that the case? No idea. Can I change my favorite meal to be spinach soufflé? I don’t think so!

Lastly, I am only talking about why most men find a particular woman to be beautiful. It’s an interesting revelation when men find out that some women think very differently about what being beautiful to men is.

Physical Features —

What physical features do some men consider when saying that a woman is pretty? From head to toe, most of the main ones are:

Hair Face Skin Eyes Lips Teeth Chest Waist Hips Derriere Thighs Calves Height Weight

Characteristics —

What characteristics do men consider when saying that a woman is attractive? Some of the main ones are that she:

Has a pleasant smile Has an interesting voice Has an infectious laugh Conveys confidence (e.g., shoulders back) Comes across as a fun person Is intelligent Has diverse Interests Takes pride in her appearance Has a good sense of humor Has shared values Is a spiritual person Has respect for the man

Takeaway —

My point to this girl is: no one has ALL of these things. Very few even have most of these things.

The idea is to highlight what physical assets you have (e.g., hair), plus make sure that you develop and display as many of the characteristics that you can, as most of them are fixable features.

The good news for this girl is that most men are easy marks, so her concern should not be whether she will get a boyfriend. Rather, it should be: will she have her act together AND be paying sufficient attention to be aware when a choice candidate crosses her path?

PS 1 — After I wrote the above commentary, I came across a thoughtful article: What Makes a Woman Beautiful to a Man? It is worth reading.

PS 2 — I’m an equal opportunity believer, so if an experienced woman would like to write up a quality discussion about men (e.g., handsome vs attractive), I’d be glad to post it.

