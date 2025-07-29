Critically Thinking About Select Societal Issues

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
VICKI's avatar
VICKI
13hEdited

I have generally never chosen a man for his looks. A comfortable, clever and good sense of self is more important to me. I find that good looking men are often really conceited and taken with themselves and worst of all, cheaters. Give me a self assured guy any day. Fakes go away.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by John Droz
david milster's avatar
david milster
14h

John, Well said. My wife of 45 plus years, when we first married peaked my curiosity as she had many "pretty" qualities. I was young and immature. It didn't take long dating to realize how much more she was attractive to me as you described. She has a heart of gold. Sure over the years her "pretty" looks have waned, but not the attractive qualities. Shoot, the years have been hard on my looks, but maturity and my faith in Christ have deepened making our "cord of three strands" more durable. I look forward to our remaining years... "'til death do us part".

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by John Droz
19 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 John Droz, jr.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture