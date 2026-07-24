Critically Thinking About Select Societal Issues

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Tess Schmigiel's avatar
Tess Schmigiel
2h

I live in Western NY so not far from Chautauqua Institute and agree 100% with Mr. Turley's suggestions! :)

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1 reply by John Droz
Barbara Charis's avatar
Barbara Charis
5h

I was impressed that 91 men built a 160 room hotel in 90 days...Today, nothing gets built that fast.

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