For newcomers, I’ve probably given some 200 (free) talks (in multipe States), on a variety of topics (Energy, Climate, Covid, Election Integrity, etc.).

One of my favorite places was the Chautauqua Institution, in Western NY. So it was with great interest when I saw the following interesting commentary just posted by famous lawyer, Jonathan Turley. I agree with everything Mr. Turley wrote. (FYI, if you want to see the other national figures they have had there giving talks, see here.)

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This week, I had the pleasure of speaking at Chautauqua, New York, the historic town about an hour and a half outside of Buffalo. The Chautauqua Institution has been an iconic American tradition for an annual gathering of art, spiritual, and educational events spread throughout its 856-acre property. I was not, however, speaking at the invitation of the Chautauqua Institution. I was brought in by the Advocates for Balance at Chautauqua (ABC), but more on that later. First, I wanted to share some of my experiences at this unique, beautiful town.

Chautauqua was established in 1874 and is now a National Historic Landmark. It was founded by inventor Lewis Miller and Methodist Bishop John Heyl Vincent as a gathering place for Sunday-school teachers. Indeed, the town was dry until just eight years ago. The original deeds of the town stated that alcohol cannot be served in the homes. The religious foundation for the Institution is evident in its religious sessions as well as the abundance of lovely little churches like these:

Through the years, a steamboat would bring the teachers to the town for reflection and study. There is a paddleboat that you can ride on Chautauqua Lake for a fun excursion:

The town itself is a delight to explore with historic homes built in the late 1800s and preserved with loving care. Each home has its own personality, and most have gorgeous gardens. The week I spoke was the annual garden competition, and I pity the judges for having to choose among these horticultural delights. (See here for several garden pictures Mr. Turley took.)

You can walk along the lake in the morning and appreciate why this particular spot was chosen for religious reflection and study.

(See here for several waterfront pictures Mr. Turley took.)

There are even a few trails to take your contemplations into the forest:

(See here for several pictures in the woods Mr. Turley took.)

I had the great pleasure of staying at the historic Athenaeum Hotel, which is over 125 years old and overlooks the lake. It is a creaky, aging, and absolutely divine hotel. Designed by architect W.W. Carlin, it was commissioned by Lewis Miller. He turned to his daughter’s husband, Thomas Edison, to make the hotel one of the first to be illuminated by electricity. It was built in 1881 by ninety men in ninety days for $125,000. They are working on a $200 million fund to restore the hotel, but it has aged gracefully. The 160-room hotel has housed historical figures from presidents Ulysses S. Grant to Bill Clinton. Others include Susan B. Anthony, Amelia Earhart, Duke Ellington, George Gershwin, and Robert Kennedy. You get the authentic feeling of walking through history at the Athenaeum:

(See here for several hotel interior pictures Mr. Turley took.)

The majority of properties rent out for visitors, but be warned: air conditioning was not the “Chautauqua Way,” so some of the homes still rely on the gentle breezes coming off the lake.

There are not many dining options. The hotel has a great breakfast and serves lunch and dinner. You can also eat or drink on the massive porch overlooking the lake. You can also eat at the Three Taps, which has a wonderful spot on the water and a truck that serves food:

(See here for several misc nearby photos Mr. Turley took.)

The best meal outside the hotel dining room can be found at the 2 Ames restaurant off the plaza. Your bill comes in an old book that captures the culture of Chautauqua. It has only around eight tables, but it is a great place for lunch (see here for several pictures in the restaurant Mr. Turley took).

No matter where you stay, it is an easy walk to any of the events. The Institution has many sessions for prayer and faith as well as a wide array of other subjects. Chautauqua has two wonderful symphonies, including a youth symphony. They are amazing, and one of the performances combined dancers and performers for a magical evening:

(See here for several pictures of local entertainment Mr. Turley took.)

There is also a Farmer’s Market and craft tents on Bestor Plaza.

Now, for the backstory behind my visit and the one disappointing aspect of the Chautauqua Institution.

Chautauqua is a unique place created for civil discourse and study. For most of its history, it offered a mix of discussions from across the political spectrum. That changed in recent years as a board took hold of the institution that virtually eliminated conservative and libertarian speakers. There are a few such speakers each year, but they make up a tiny percentage. It is a strikingly familiar story for many of us in higher education, where most departments have just a couple of conservatives, if any.

Chautauqua shows the same pretense of balance, but reflects an underlying intolerance for opposing views in the programming. Simply putting a question mark after a session on whether fascism is taking over the United States is hardly the same as a true exchange on the subject matter. It is a shame because this beautiful place could offer a real opportunity for people of opposing views to have meaningful, civil discussions. If we are going to move beyond the rage in our society, we have to start by again talking to each other. I cannot think of a more ideal spot to start that process of national reconciliation.

ABC invited me to speak on Rage and the Republic, and there are clearly many at Chautauqua who want to hear a greater diversity of viewpoints. However, the board refused to let ABC use any of the many spaces which were available at that hour. Instead, ABC had to rent the ballroom at the Athenaeum Hotel, which was limited by the fire code to a couple of hundred occupants. The event quickly hit capacity, and people had to gather at the windows and on the porch to try to listen. It was ridiculous, with a dozen empty spaces around town that could have accommodated twice that number.

The saddest aspect of the experience is that the ABC members have the same deep love and pride for Chautauqua. Many have been attending the Institution for decades. I found the same profound connection in others that I met over the weekend, including several liberal couples who came to the talk. They share a deep-rooted love for Chautauqua and want to restore its prior reputation as a place for diverse ideas and discussion.

I include this criticism with great hesitation. I do not want to discourage anyone, including conservatives, from attending the Institution. Even with the overwhelming ideological bias, this is still a special place that I hope many will visit. It is a true American gem and an extraordinary part of our American history. The care that residents have taken to preserve this place is a great credit to them and to the values instilled across generations.

I hope there is a resolution between these communities and greater inclusion of alternative voices. Indeed, I believe the course will only harm this institution. The participants in the Institution are overwhelmingly older, with many in their 70s and 80s. If this Institution is to thrive, it must attract new participants. It is a poor strategy to create a hostile environment that deters half of this country from experiencing this program. Again, it is the same approach that has produced failing revenues and trust in both higher education and the media.

The board can broaden the foundation for the future by restoring greater balance to its programming. I sincerely hope that it does. Chautauqua is far too important to our culture and history to become just another echo chamber in an age of rage.

This controversy should not deter newcomers from venturing to Chautauqua. While many families have deep roots in this place, Chautauqua truly belongs to this nation and should be experienced by anyone able to venture to the western part of New York State.

I feel a great debt to the generations that have preserved this place for the rest of us. Thank you for a wonderful visit.

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