Critically Thinking About Select Societal Issues

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Clare Anderson's avatar
Clare Anderson
1d

Something to try: This idea came from a book I read probably 50 years ago that may have been titled The Water Cure? Anyway, after my normal shower I turn the hot water off. I turn around and do my lower back and buttocks first. It's a screamer type shock at first but the body quickly adjusts and actually likes the cold water there. Then I basically hit all my joints giving the feet a nice long dose of it too. Now for the second scream! I turn and hit my heart before extending my arms to get my hands up close to the shower head for another nice long dose on every joint there. Then reach down and turn the water off. BTW this is Montana well water - don't know what the actual temperature is but it feels like an ice pack when it hits and it definitely helps my lower back pain. And I think this procedure also healed my one knee that would completely give out coming down out of the mountains with backpack, gun, etc. after elk hunting or guiding hunters. No problem whatsoever with that knee anymore.

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JulieW's avatar
JulieW
1d

They orthopedists I consulted for my knee elbow pain arranged for the treatment for which, at that time, insurance did not cover, and it did not work but after that disappointment I was cleared for ‘tennis elbow’ surgery and that took care of my torn tendon. Can’t see how anything short of surgery could correct a torn tendon! I’ve heard of others who have had results with the plasma.

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