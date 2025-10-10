The marketing strategy for electric or hybrid vehicles, almost always pushes the idea that consumers should ignore the higher initial cost, as the annual operating costs will soon make up the difference (e.g., see here).

Recently, AAA published the latest US annual operating costs for common vehicle types, and compared electric, hybrid, and gas. This unbiased source clearly indicates that such a story is not typically true. As seen below, the gas option was lowest for two scenarios and about the same for the other two. In all four cases a gas vehicle was less expensive than an electric vehicle.

Compared to the one-sided sales pitches in most mainstream media articles, this one lists multiple shortcomings of buying an electric or hybrid vehicle.

