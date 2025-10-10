The marketing strategy for electric or hybrid vehicles, almost always pushes the idea that consumers should ignore the higher initial cost, as the annual operating costs will soon make up the difference (e.g., see here).
Recently, AAA published the latest US annual operating costs for common vehicle types, and compared electric, hybrid, and gas. This unbiased source clearly indicates that such a story is not typically true. As seen below, the gas option was lowest for two scenarios and about the same for the other two. In all four cases a gas vehicle was less expensive than an electric vehicle.
Compared to the one-sided sales pitches in most mainstream media articles, this one lists multiple shortcomings of buying an electric or hybrid vehicle.
Remember when they pushed electric heat for housing in the 70s? It was supposed to be cheaper but it never was. As I recall, it was more expensive than oil, gas or propane heat. Electricity is a high cost energy form.
About thirty years ago one of my college classmates (another Los Angeles area denizen) remarked "Electric vehicles don't reduce smog — but they do export it to the Grand Canyon." Los Angeles buys a lot of electricity from the coal-fired power plants at Four Corners that are, at last, giving the Navajo some prosperity. The Pima also own some but the tribal elders are ripping off the tribe members.
VW analyzed ALL the factors of EVs relating to CO2 emissions, including construction, recycling, and destruction. They concluded that the electric version of Golf had to be driven 78,000 miles before the total CO2 emissions were less than the Diesel Golf, using the German energy mix (not China's carbon-heavy mix). A Norwegian analysis concluded EVs never beat ICE vehicles, even in Norway's 92%-hydro energy mix.
The typical EV is 1/3 heavier than an equivalent ICE vehicle. Road engineers calculated in the 1950s that road damage is proportional to the fourth power of axle weight, so an EV causes more than three times the road damage. But EVs don't pay road tax at the pump. Britain requires EVs to be charged at government-approved chargers that collect the road tax. But the charger can be turned around and suck the battery dry if the solar panels and windmills aren't working at night, making it a bit difficult to drive to work in the morning. California already has the highest "road" tax (which is deposited in the general fund) and the crappiest roads, so it probably doesn't matter here. Governor Gruesome wants to track all driving of all vehicles, allegedly to collect the road tax. Yeah, right.
From a total-system perspective, the least environmental impact is produced by a serial hybrid — one with pure-electric traction, not a parallel hybrid with a torque combiner as in a Prius. Either the ICE runs at its optimum condition, or not at all. The only production one was the Chevy Volt — which has been discontinued.
Details in my book "Where Will We Get Our Energy? A Comprehensive Quantitative System Engineering Study of the Relationship between Climate, Science, and Technology." Everything quantified. No vague handwaving. 350 bibliographic citations allow readers to verify I didn't simply make up stuff.