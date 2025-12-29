Critically Thinking About Select Societal Issues

Prof Dave White
4h

Our books are on Amazon just search Climate Crisis Changed. We are thrilled to share some exciting news with you! As a thank you for your generous support, we invite you to download and read Chapter 13 of our latest book free at cctruth.org! globalchange.gov was shutdown because of our 35 PhD review of the IPCC reports which are deliberate science fiction. It’s a great resource, and we encourage you to share it with your like-minded friends who are also passionate about making a difference in the fight against climate change. Moreover, remember that any donations you make are tax deductible, so you can feel good about giving! NetzeroCO2e equals only 8.6 billion tons of photosynthesis left in the world. Plant trees is the only way to lower CO2. CO2 is plant food and only a 9% effect greenhouse gas. Climate Change is about Fear mongering and removal of people from the earth and has been completely debunked.

No to gas tax increase. Cctruth.org

Solar Panels and Windmills are not the solution https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JYHX-Ib3Q5Q

Sustainability is an untruthful statement of the UN. Any questions

Dave White also debunked the false idea that rolling coal (black smoke from diesel trucks) causes any health issue. The fake studies were done in China with air 50X more polluted than anywhere in the USA https://cctruth.org/Junk_science_about_fine_particles_and_health.pdf

EPA cant regulate Greenhouse gases because they are not toxic.

https://thelawisyourattorney.com/epc-cant-regulate-greenhouse-gases/

Senior Moments
2h

Now if only on shore wind projects were cut off at the knees! The wind shills are still trying to destroy northern Maine. Trump's doing a great job considering the incredible mess he inherited. And where did all the billions of taxpayer dollars go that Biden allocated for installing EV chargers nationwide? Who pocketed that money?

1 reply by John Droz
