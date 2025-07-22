{Note: Please pass on to at least one friend what you feel are insightful commentaries here — and encourage them to signup for this free column!}

Since Critical Thinking is all about productively using your mind, we should be very aware of how bad actors are aggressively trying to get you to do the opposite — trick you into doing things that are contrary to your best interests.

I am reposting here a good piece by Jason Christoff about the later (with light editing):

1. If you don't know how mind control works, you're very likely going to be a victim of it.

2. The foundation of mind control is "group dynamics" meaning that most people will do what the majority is doing, simply because avoiding conflict with the others is one of our primary neurological defense mechanisms.

3. Mind control research proves that although we feel the pressure to move with the majority, that majority pressure can be completely manufactured by media, without that majority even being involved in what's being reported.

For example, the media can state that "65% of the population are already vaccinated" and although it's a false report (not true and completely fabricated in order to control the public through group dynamic psychology) the media viewer will still feel immense neurological pressure to jump in with that make-believe majority. The majority can be created at any time by simply reporting that the majority is already involved in that particular behavior or belief.

4. People who believe they're too smart to be placed under mind control are some of the easiest folks to place under mind control. The man in this quote either knew nothing about the mind control process and how it works, or he believed that he didn't need to know anything about it, because he theorized that he was too intelligent to succumb to it.

—> (John’s comment): It’s important to understand that being smart is NOT the same as being being a Critical Thinker! A great many PhDs, MDs, and other degreed people are NOT Critical Thinkers. (See here for more info.)

5. People under mind control always believe that their decisions are organic to them, when in reality those decisions were usually manufactured in the board rooms of the ruling group, maybe decades prior to the public doing exactly as they're programmed to do.

6. The word government is a combination of older Greek, French and Latin words.....that translate into "to control the mind" or mind control. (See here.)

7. Mind control can make a good percentage of any population do absolutely anything, regardless of how illogical and irrational. Believing that injecting unknown ingredients (with very limited testing) into your body will make you healthy and more immune to an illness, is an example of just how irrational and illogical mind control victims can be.

8. A good part of TV and movies are there for mind control, under the guise of entertaining you.

9. Worse are social media platforms, especially for non-Critically Thinking people. They present such a distorted view of reality, that the number of resulting suicides (e.g., see here) is greatly disturbing, but not surprising.

10. Poisoned people succumb to group dynamic mind control operations more than non-poisoned people and that's why everything today comes with a hefty dose of poison. The most poisoned population in the world, without any close second, is the United States. This isn't an accident and there are ancient groups high above government, who only get their way because they are masters of mind control.